WORLD
2 min read
Fishy protest: Australian lawmaker hangs salmon in parliament to oppose farming policy
“On the eve of the election, have you sold out your environmental credentials for a rotten stinking extinction salmon?” Australian Senator Sarah Hanson-Young says.
00:00
Fishy protest: Australian lawmaker hangs salmon in parliament to oppose farming policy
緑の党と労働党の議員は、すでに下院を通過したこの法案について議論しています。 / 写真: ロイター / Reuters
March 26, 2025

An Australian lawmaker has hung a big fish in parliament to protest the Labor government’s policy seeking to maintain salmon production on Tasmania's west coast.

“On the eve of the election, have you sold out your environmental credentials for a rotten stinking extinction salmon?” said Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young while hanging a dead salmon during parliamentary question time on Wednesday, as she later posted on Facebook.

Australia’s federal election is set for mid-May.

“Extinction salmon,” she reiterated.

Greens and Labor lawmakers have been debating the legislation, which has passed the lower house already, according to local media.

If passed by the upper house on Wednesday, the legislation will limit the ability of the public and environmental groups to review certain environmental decisions.

RelatedThousands of fish die in third mass death in Australian river

‘Rotten bil’

RECOMMENDED

“Today, Labor's rushed laws to gut environmental protection in favor of the rotting salmon corporations are headed to the Senate.

The Greens will do everything we can to not let this rotten bill pass,” said an earlier Facebook post from the senator.

“With these changes, Australia's environment laws will be weaker than when the Labor Government won the election in 2022.”

Salmon farms cause "pollution from nitrogen and other nutrients that choke sensitive marine ecosystems," according to the Environmental Defenders Office in Australia.

The pollution from the farming is pushing the ancient Maugean Skate, a rare species endemic to Tasmania, towards extinction.

Related'Unfathomable': Millions of fish die in Australian river due to heatwave

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib convicted in 1MDB corruption trial
North Korea's Kim pushes to expand missile, shell production to strengthen 'war deterrence'
South Korean ex-president faces 10-year prison sentence over martial law bid
Cambodia accuses Thailand of escalating border attacks despite ongoing military talks
Japan okays record $58 billion defence budget for fiscal 2026 amid China tensions
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
US voices concern over Cambodia–Thailand clashes, offers to facilitate talks
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash