Turkish foreign minister meets secretary general of Council of Europe
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets with Alain Berset in Ankara, where the two officials discussed cooperation between Türkiye and the Council of Europe.
Hakan Fidan stressed the need for the Council of Europe to take a more active role in combating all forms of racism. / AA
April 22, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Alain Berset, the secretary general of the Council of Europe, to discuss cooperation between Türkiye and the organisation.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Fidan stressed that Türkiye attaches importance to its relations with the Council of Europe, of which it is a founding member, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Fidan voiced support for Berset’s efforts to promote inclusive and consensus-based dialogue and welcomed initiatives the secretary-general has introduced since taking office.

Hakan Fidan also stressed the need for the Council of Europe to take a more active role in combating all forms of racism.

SOURCE:AA
