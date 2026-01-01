The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has accused Rwanda of killing more than 1,500 civilians in the eastern DRC since early December, when the M23 rebels launched a fresh offensive.

Just days after the DRC and Rwandan governments signed a US-brokered peace deal on December 4, the M23 took the key city of Uvira, causing tens of thousands of people to flee across the border into Burundi.

DRC has accused Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels. Rwanda, however, has refuted this.

"The provisional death toll of civilian victims of Rwandan operations, which have seen the combined use of bombs and kamikaze drones since the beginning of December, stands at more than 1,500," according to a DRC statement on Wednesday.

Condemning a "clear act of aggression by Rwanda”, the DRC also accused Kigali of sending "three new Rwandan battalions" into the eastern province of South Kivu, to advance towards the "strategic Kalemie axis" in the southeastern mining province of Tanganyika.

Related TRT World - Rising violence in eastern Congo force over 100,000 children to flee their homes: UNICEF

If the M23 does march south to Tanganyika, the armed group would gain a foothold in the northeast of the key region formerly known as Katanga province, the DRC's mining heartland.

Since taking up arms again in 2021, the M23 has seized swathes of the mineral-rich eastern DRC, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and triggering a spiralling humanitarian crisis.