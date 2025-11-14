The suffering of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians in Gaza is worsening as a weather depression accompanied by rain and a cold air mass reached the enclave area at dawn on Friday, amid warnings of the risk of flooding and the collapse of worn-out tents and shelter centres.

The Palestinian Meteorological Department said Palestine is being affected by a low-pressure system accompanied by a relatively cold to cold air mass and heavy rainfall, sometimes with thunderstorms.

The Gaza Civil Defence issued a series of urgent guidelines and warnings to residents –⁠ especially those displaced in tents –⁠ calling on them to take necessary precautions to avoid the dangers of flooding and collapses.

In a statement, the Civil Defence urged Palestinians to ensure that their tents are firmly secured, especially in areas near the coast that are exposed to strong winds, and to build sand barriers to prevent seawater from flowing into the tents.

It also stressed the importance of staying away from buildings that were heavily bombed and are no longer fit for habitation, “out of fear they may be severely affected by the rainwater and collapse onto residents.”

The Civil Defence also warned against starting fires inside tents or near plastic materials and fabrics to avoid the risk of fires.

It called for opening “earthen channels and drains between the tents of the displaced to avoid the risk of flooding from rainwater.”