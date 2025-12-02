Britain delayed on Tuesday for a third time a decision on whether to approve China's controversial plans to build the largest embassy in Europe in London.

China's plans to build a new embassy on the site of a two-century-old building near the Tower of London have stalled for the past three years because of opposition from local residents, lawmakers and Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigners in Britain.

Concerns that the new embassy could be used as a base for spying have prompted some politicians in Britain and the United States to urge the government to block Beijing's plans.

The Department of Housing said in a letter seen by Reuters that it would now rule on whether the project could go ahead by January 20, rather than by December 10, because of delays in receiving responses from the interior and foreign ministries.

Security review delays decision

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the delay was because those ministries had provided views on "particular" security implications of approving the embassy and a decision should not be taken until they had been considered.

Luke de Pulford, executive director of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China and a long-standing critic of plans for the embassy, said the latest delay was "entirely of the government’s own making".

"Rather than this endless deferral, which will only make Beijing more angry, the government should say no, and get it over with," he told Reuters.