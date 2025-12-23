WORLD
2 min read
Lebanese soldier among those killed in Monday's Israeli strike, army says
A Lebanese army official dismissed Israeli claims that the soldier was a Hezbollah member, calling them "a pretext" to justify the attack.
Lebanese soldier among those killed in Monday's Israeli strike, army says
Three people were killed in an Israeli drone strike on southern Lebanon in a new ceasefire violation on Monday. / AA
December 23, 2025

A Lebanese soldier was among three people killed in an Israeli air strike on a car in the country's south, the army has said, denying Israeli claims that he was also a Hezbollah operative.

Israel has kept up regular strikes on Lebanon, usually claiming it is targeting Hezbollah, despite a November 2024 ceasefire that sought to end more than a year of hostilities with the Shia group, which it accuses of rearming.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Monday's strike on a vehicle was carried out by an Israeli drone around 10 kilometres from the southern coastal city of Sidon and "killed three people who were inside".

The Lebanese army said on Tuesday that Sergeant Major Ali Abdullah had been killed on the previous day "in an Israeli air strike that targeted a car he was in" near the city of Sidon.

RECOMMENDED

The Israeli army claimed it had killed three Hezbollah operatives in the strike, claiming in a statement on Tuesday that "one of the terrorists eliminated during the strike simultaneously served in the Lebanese intelligence unit".

A Lebanese army official told AFP it was "not true" that the soldier was a Hezbollah member, calling Israel's claim "a pretext" to justify the attack.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli drone kills three in Lebanon's Sidon as truce violations mount

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off