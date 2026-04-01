WAR ON IRAN
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Pope urges Trump to seek 'off-ramp' from Iran war as casualties mount
The pontiff calls for diplomacy before Easter, warning of rising civilian deaths fuelling regional instability.
Pope urges Trump to seek 'off-ramp' from Iran war as casualties mount
Pope Leo XIV speaks to the media as he leaves the papal residence to head back to the Vatican, in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, on March 31 2026. / Reuters
April 1, 2026

Pope Leo XIV has urged US President Donald Trump to seek a diplomatic exit from the widening Iran conflict as casualties mount across the region.

"I'm told that President Trump has recently stated that he would like to end the war. Hopefully he's looking for an off-ramp. ... Hopefully he's looking for a way to decrease the amount of violence," the pontiff said on Tuesday, speaking to journalists outside his residence in Castel Gandolfo near Rome.

The comments marked an unusually direct intervention from Leo, who has intensified his criticism of the conflict that erupted following joint US-Israeli air strikes on Iran on February 28 and has since spread across the Middle East, killing thousands and rattling global energy markets.

Leo also voiced concern over mounting civilian casualties and called for an immediate end to hostilities before Easter on April 5.

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"There have been so many deaths, including innocent children," the pope said. "Let's continually appeal for peace. … There are too many people who promote fighting, violence (and) war."

The pope said earlier on Sunday that God rejects the prayers of leaders who launch wars and have "hands full of blood."

RelatedTRT Afrika - Pope Leo decries 'atrocious violence' in Iran war, urges ceasefire
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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