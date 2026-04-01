Pope Leo XIV has urged US President Donald Trump to seek a diplomatic exit from the widening Iran conflict as casualties mount across the region.

"I'm told that President Trump has recently stated that he would like to end the war. Hopefully he's looking for an off-ramp. ... Hopefully he's looking for a way to decrease the amount of violence," the pontiff said on Tuesday, speaking to journalists outside his residence in Castel Gandolfo near Rome.

The comments marked an unusually direct intervention from Leo, who has intensified his criticism of the conflict that erupted following joint US-Israeli air strikes on Iran on February 28 and has since spread across the Middle East, killing thousands and rattling global energy markets.

Leo also voiced concern over mounting civilian casualties and called for an immediate end to hostilities before Easter on April 5.