The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that 185 people, including 12 children, died of starvation in August, the highest monthly figure recorded since Israel’s war on the enclave began nearly two years ago.

The ministry said 70 of the deaths occurred after the UN-backed hunger monitoring system Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) formally declared Gaza a famine zone last month.

Health officials reported that more than 43,000 children aged under five are suffering from malnutrition, alongside 55,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women.

They added that 67 percent of pregnant women are now anaemic, the most alarming rate documented in years.

The ministry warned of catastrophic consequences if emergency food and medical supplies are not delivered immediately, citing the rapid escalation of hunger-related deaths.