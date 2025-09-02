WAR ON GAZA
Gaza records 185 deaths from starvation in August
Health officials in the besieged Palestinian enclave warn of worsening famine and a critical shortage of aid.
(FILE) Palestinian health official says more than 43,000 children aged under five are suffering from malnutrition. / Reuters
September 2, 2025

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that 185 people, including 12 children, died of starvation in August, the highest monthly figure recorded since Israel’s war on the enclave began nearly two years ago.

The ministry said 70 of the deaths occurred after the UN-backed hunger monitoring system Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) formally declared Gaza a famine zone last month.

Health officials reported that more than 43,000 children aged under five are suffering from malnutrition, alongside 55,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women.

They added that 67 percent of pregnant women are now anaemic, the most alarming rate documented in years.

The ministry warned of catastrophic consequences if emergency food and medical supplies are not delivered immediately, citing the rapid escalation of hunger-related deaths.

Israel has killed more than 63,500 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The war has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine due to the Israeli blockade.​​​​​​​

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
