German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has underlined growing concern in Europe at the US and Israeli war against Iran, saying a "dangerous escalation" was underway with "clearly no joint plan" for bringing it to an end.

"We are particularly concerned that there is clearly no joint plan for bringing this war to a swift and convincing end," Merz said at a joint press conference on Tuesday in Berlin with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

"We have no interest in a war without end. We have no interest in the dissolution of Iran's territorial integrity, statehood or economic viability," he added.

The world needed "a stable, viable Iran as part of a regional peace and security order in which neither Israel nor other partners are threatened," he said.

"A scenario such as we have seen in Libya, Iraq, or other countries in the region would also harm us all," he said. "This affects our security, our energy supply, and possibly also the situation surrounding migration."

‘Questions were arising’