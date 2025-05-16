TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye is leading global efforts in humanitarian, peace diplomacy — President Erdogan
"We are making great efforts to build a country and a region free from terrorism, violence," says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Türkiye is leading global efforts in humanitarian, peace diplomacy — President Erdogan
Türkiye is leading global efforts in humanitarian and peace diplomacy, the Turkish president has said following Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul. / AA
May 16, 2025

Türkiye is leading global efforts in humanitarian and peace diplomacy, the Turkish president has said following Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul.

Speaking at an event in Istanbul on Friday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Türkiye is the “standard-bearer of humanitarian diplomacy” today, adding that Türkiye is “leading peace diplomacy” around the world.

Erdogan also stressed Türkiye's commitment to building a safe and peaceful region, saying: "We are making great efforts to build a country and a region free from terrorism, violence, and the threat of terror."

RECOMMENDED

The nearly two-hour Istanbul peace talks involved high-level political, defence, and intelligence officials from Russia, Ukraine and Türkiye.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed that each side agreed to release 1,000 prisoners, while ceasefire prospects were also discussed. Ankara reiterated its role as a mediator, calling for progress “on the path to peace.”

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war