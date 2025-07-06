ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
Major air base, intelligence-gathering centre, logistics base hit by Iranian missiles, data reveals.
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
The Telegraph says 16% of Iranian missiles hit Israel, matching the Israeli army’s 87% interception rate. / Reuters
July 6, 2025

Iranian missiles directly struck five Israeli military facilities during a 12-day war between the two countries, radar data showed.

The data published by the British daily The Telegraph and examined by US academics from Oregon State University revealed that six missiles fired by Tehran hit five bases in northern, southern, and central Israel.

Among the targeted Israeli sites were a major air base, an intelligence-gathering centre, and a logistics base, the data showed.

Israeli authorities have not published any information about these attacks, as Tel Aviv censors the publication of any information about military sites.

RECOMMENDED

Penetrating air defences

The Telegraph estimated that 16 percent of Iranian missiles reached Israel, getting through air defence systems, which aligns with the 87 percent success rate that the Israeli army stated.

A conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13, when Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 935 people. The Iranian Health Ministry said 5,332 people were injured.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict ended with a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

Explore
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat
European Parliament split on censure motion as von der Leyen skips debate
Heavy snow triggers 100-vehicle pileup, blocking interstate in Michigan
UN warns 'impediments' still block aid as Gaza ceasefire crosses 100 days