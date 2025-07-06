Iranian missiles directly struck five Israeli military facilities during a 12-day war between the two countries, radar data showed.

The data published by the British daily The Telegraph and examined by US academics from Oregon State University revealed that six missiles fired by Tehran hit five bases in northern, southern, and central Israel.

Among the targeted Israeli sites were a major air base, an intelligence-gathering centre, and a logistics base, the data showed.

Israeli authorities have not published any information about these attacks, as Tel Aviv censors the publication of any information about military sites.