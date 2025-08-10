WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Israel kills 5 Al Jazeera journalists in its strike in Gaza City
The strike on a journalists' tent in Gaza City killed five reporters, according to the director of al-Shifa Hospital.
Israel kills 5 Al Jazeera journalists in its strike in Gaza City
Israel confirmed it killed Al-Sharif in the strike. / Photo: Al Jazeera / Al Jazeera
August 10, 2025

Israel has assassinated five Al Jazeera correspondents in its strike targeting a journalists' tent near the Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City.

The Qatar-based channel quoted the director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, who said, "Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ were martyred in an Israeli strike on their tent."

Al Jazeera also confirmed on Sunday that the strike killed another Al Jazeera Arabic reporter named Mohammed Qreiqeh and two other cameramen, Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal.

"Al Jazeera Arabic reporter Anas Al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh were killed in an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, along with cameramen Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal," Al Jazeera said.

Israel also confirmed that it assassinated the journalist, baselessly claiming that he was the head of a Hamas cell.

Moments before he was assassinated, al-Shariff, who had been covering the Israeli genocide in Gaza since the beginning, seemingly reported the strike that took his life.

"Relentless bombardment… For two hours, the Israeli aggression has intensified in Gaza City," al-Sharif said on his X.

Moments later, other journalists announced his death, before Al Jazeera confirmed it.

Al-Sharif's final message

RECOMMENDED

After his death, the managers of his X account posted his will, in which he asked Allah to accept him among the martyrs and forgive his past sins.

"My hope was that Allah would prolong my life until I could return with my family and loved ones to our original hometown, the occupied Ascalon, 'Majdal.' But Allah's will prevailed, and His decree was fulfilled," al-Sharif said in his will.

"I lived pain in all its details and tasted loss and grief time and again. Yet, I never hesitated for a single day to convey the truth as it is, without distortion or falsification, hoping that Allah would bear witness to those who remained silent, those who accepted our killing, and those who besieged our breaths, unmoved by the remains of our children and women."

In his will, he entrusted the Arab and Muslim world with Palestine and its people, and urged them not to remain silent and be the bridge that liberates the Palestinians.

He also entrusted the world with his family, including his mother, his wife, his son and his daughter.

"Do not forget Gaza… And do not forget me in your righteous prayers for forgiveness and acceptance," al-Sharif said.

The strike that assassinated al-Sharif has killed six other people, five of them reporters.

The assassination of the five reporters took the journalists’ death toll in Israel’s carnage in Gaza since late 2023 to 237.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'