Israel has assassinated five Al Jazeera correspondents in its strike targeting a journalists' tent near the Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City.
The Qatar-based channel quoted the director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, who said, "Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea were martyred in an Israeli strike on their tent."
Al Jazeera also confirmed on Sunday that the strike killed another Al Jazeera Arabic reporter named Mohammed Qreiqeh and two other cameramen, Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal.
"Al Jazeera Arabic reporter Anas Al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh were killed in an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, along with cameramen Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal," Al Jazeera said.
Israel also confirmed that it assassinated the journalist, baselessly claiming that he was the head of a Hamas cell.
Moments before he was assassinated, al-Shariff, who had been covering the Israeli genocide in Gaza since the beginning, seemingly reported the strike that took his life.
"Relentless bombardment… For two hours, the Israeli aggression has intensified in Gaza City," al-Sharif said on his X.
Moments later, other journalists announced his death, before Al Jazeera confirmed it.
Al-Sharif's final message
After his death, the managers of his X account posted his will, in which he asked Allah to accept him among the martyrs and forgive his past sins.
"My hope was that Allah would prolong my life until I could return with my family and loved ones to our original hometown, the occupied Ascalon, 'Majdal.' But Allah's will prevailed, and His decree was fulfilled," al-Sharif said in his will.
"I lived pain in all its details and tasted loss and grief time and again. Yet, I never hesitated for a single day to convey the truth as it is, without distortion or falsification, hoping that Allah would bear witness to those who remained silent, those who accepted our killing, and those who besieged our breaths, unmoved by the remains of our children and women."
In his will, he entrusted the Arab and Muslim world with Palestine and its people, and urged them not to remain silent and be the bridge that liberates the Palestinians.
He also entrusted the world with his family, including his mother, his wife, his son and his daughter.
"Do not forget Gaza… And do not forget me in your righteous prayers for forgiveness and acceptance," al-Sharif said.
The strike that assassinated al-Sharif has killed six other people, five of them reporters.
The assassination of the five reporters took the journalists’ death toll in Israel’s carnage in Gaza since late 2023 to 237.