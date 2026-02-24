About 6.5 million people in Somalia face acute hunger due to drought, the government and the United Nations have said, sounding the alarm days after the UN's food agency warned that food aid could grind to a halt by April without new funding.

More than a third of those facing acute malnutrition are children, Somalia's government and the United Nations in Somalia said in a joint statement on Tueday.

The crisis has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes, with many crowding into camps in Mogadishu and other cities.

"The drought ... has deepened alarmingly, with soaring water prices, limited food supplies, dying livestock, and very little humanitarian funding," George Conway, the UN's Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, said in a statement.

Related TRT World - Millions in Somalia on brink of worsening hunger as WFP faces critical funding shortfall

Hawo Abdi said she lost two children to illness after the drought laid waste to her homeland in Somalia's Bay region.

"When I saw that the suffering was getting worse, I fled my home and came to ... Mogadishu," she told Reuters from her shelter on the outskirts of the capital.