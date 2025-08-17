Thousands of Israelis staged a nationwide strike, blocking highways in multiple cities to pressure the Benjamin Netanyahu government to reach a prisoner swap deal with Palestinians and end its ongoing war in Gaza.

The general strike on Sunday was called by families of Israeli captives held in Gaza, who fear that last week’s decision by the Israeli government to occupy Gaza fully would endanger the lives of their loved ones.

Demonstrators attempted to block streets, tunnels, and bridges in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, prompting authorities to use water cannons to disperse them.

Protesters also set tyres on fire, leading to widespread traffic disruption.

Hundreds of private companies, municipalities, and organisations joined the action, while public broadcaster KAN said thousands of demonstrators shut down major roads, leading to traffic gridlock and suspension of train services.

Restaurants and cafes also closed, while Haaretz reported that dozens of Israeli artists, celebrities, and athletes voiced support and joined the strike.

Major unions, including lawyers, doctors, and the business forum, as well as the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, also confirmed their participation in the strike.

Israeli police said 38 demonstrators were arrested across the country during the strike, according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

Related TRT Global - Demonstrators rally across Israel, protesting Netanyahu over Gaza war

Opposition participates

Opposition leader Yair Lapid visited Hostages Square in Tel Aviv to participate in the strike.

“We are shutting down the country today. Because our hostages are not pawns that the government is allowed to sacrifice for the sake of the war effort, they are citizens that the government must return to their families,” Lapid told protesters in a video posted on X.

“They won’t stop us, they won’t tire us, and they won’t exhaust us. We’ll continue to fight until the hostages return home, there’s a deal, and the war ends,” he added.

National Unity leader Benny Gantz also voiced support for protesters, demanding that the government not attack the families of the hostages.