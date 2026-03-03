Parts of Tehran’s historic Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, were damaged in Israeli and US strikes on the Iranian capital, according to Anadolu reporters who documented the destruction on site.

The palace sustained damage after explosions hit a judiciary-affiliated building near the complex as well as a nearby police station, shattering windows and damaging sections of its outer walls.

Golestan Palace, which served for years as the administrative centre of the Qajar dynasty (starting in the 18th century), includes several historic halls known for their intricate architecture and decorative arts.

Anadolu observed that ceiling ornaments from around 1750 had fallen in the Marble Throne Hall, located on the ground floor of the complex. Windows facing both the interior courtyard and the exterior were shattered, and parts of the flooring were heavily damaged.

The Mirror Hall, designed by architect Abul Hasan Isfahani (1861-1946) and noted for its elaborate craftsmanship, was also hit. All of its outward-facing windows were broken, and significant damage to its ceiling decorations was visible.