In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
One of Iran’s most treasured cultural landmarks, the UNESCO World Heritage site Golestan Palace sustained damage from Israeli-US attacks on Tehran, Anadolu footage shows.
Golestan Palace is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site due to its cultural and architectural significance. / Anadolu Agency
March 3, 2026

Parts of Tehran’s historic Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, were damaged in Israeli and US strikes on the Iranian capital, according to Anadolu reporters who documented the destruction on site.

The palace sustained damage after explosions hit a judiciary-affiliated building near the complex as well as a nearby police station, shattering windows and damaging sections of its outer walls.

Golestan Palace, which served for years as the administrative centre of the Qajar dynasty (starting in the 18th century), includes several historic halls known for their intricate architecture and decorative arts.

Anadolu observed that ceiling ornaments from around 1750 had fallen in the Marble Throne Hall, located on the ground floor of the complex. Windows facing both the interior courtyard and the exterior were shattered, and parts of the flooring were heavily damaged.

The Mirror Hall, designed by architect Abul Hasan Isfahani (1861-1946) and noted for its elaborate craftsmanship, was also hit. All of its outward-facing windows were broken, and significant damage to its ceiling decorations was visible.

Iran's Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Seyed Abbas Salehi called on UNESCO to immediately dispatch an expert delegation to the palace.

Golestan Palace Director Afarin Emami told reporters in tears: “The objects in this palace are like my children; years of labour went into this place. The unique floors and ceiling decorations have been ruined, and we had completed renovations in the Mirror Hall just a week ago.”

Regional tensions escalated when the US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US assets.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
