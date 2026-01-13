Bangladesh has summoned the ambassador of Myanmar after civil war gun battles in the neighbouring country spilt over the border, wounding a Bangladeshi girl.

"Bangladesh reminded that the unprovoked firing towards Bangladesh is a blatant violation of international law and a hindrance to good neighbourly relations," a foreign ministry press statement said on Tuesday.

Myanmar's ambassador to Bangladesh, U Kyaw Soe Moe, was summoned to the foreign ministry on Tuesday, where he expressed sincere sympathy to the injured victims and their families.

Heavy fighting in Myanmar's Rakhine state this month has involved junta soldiers, Arakan Army militants and Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) armed group.

Authorities said around a dozen villages in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district have been affected by the violence.

Twelve-year-old Huzaifa Afnan was struck by a bullet, while a Bangladeshi fisherman had his leg ripped off after stepping on a landmine near the frontier.

"My daughter was supposed to go to school, but she is on a ventilator," Afnan's father Jasim Uddin said. "My heart is bleeding for my baby girl."