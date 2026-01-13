ASIA PACIFIC
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Heavy fighting in Myanmar's Rakhine state involves junta soldiers, Arakan Army militants, and Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army armed group.
Bangladeshi border forces detained 53 ARSA fighters who had crossed the frontier. / AFP
January 13, 2026

Bangladesh has summoned the ambassador of Myanmar after civil war gun battles in the neighbouring country spilt over the border, wounding a Bangladeshi girl.

"Bangladesh reminded that the unprovoked firing towards Bangladesh is a blatant violation of international law and a hindrance to good neighbourly relations," a foreign ministry press statement said on Tuesday.

Myanmar's ambassador to Bangladesh, U Kyaw Soe Moe, was summoned to the foreign ministry on Tuesday, where he expressed sincere sympathy to the injured victims and their families.

Heavy fighting in Myanmar's Rakhine state this month has involved junta soldiers, Arakan Army militants and Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) armed group.

Authorities said around a dozen villages in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district have been affected by the violence.

Twelve-year-old Huzaifa Afnan was struck by a bullet, while a Bangladeshi fisherman had his leg ripped off after stepping on a landmine near the frontier.

"My daughter was supposed to go to school, but she is on a ventilator," Afnan's father Jasim Uddin said. "My heart is bleeding for my baby girl."

Crossing the frontier

On Monday, Bangladeshi border forces detained 53 ARSA fighters who had crossed the frontier.

Bangladeshi police officer Saiful Islam, commander of the local Teknaf station, said all detainees were being held in jail, except one fighter who was receiving hospital treatment for bullet wounds.

"These individuals have a history of living in the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar and crossing into Myanmar," Islam said.

More than a million Rohingya have fled their homes in Myanmar, many after a 2017 military crackdown, and now eke out a living in sprawling refugee camps just across the border in Bangladesh.

ARSA, a Rohingya armed group formed to defend the persecuted Muslim minority, has been fighting the Myanmar military, as well as the rival Arakan Army rebel group.

