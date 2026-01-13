The United Nations rights chief Volker Turk voiced horror at the mounting violence directed at protesters across Iran, amid reports that hundreds have been killed.

"The killing of peaceful demonstrators must stop, and the labelling of protesters as 'terrorists' to justify violence against them is unacceptable," Turk said in a statement, decrying the authorities' decision "to inflict brutal force to repress legitimate demands for change".

Meanwhile, an Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday that around 2,000 people were killed in Iran protests, blaming "terrorists" for the deaths of civilians and security personnel.