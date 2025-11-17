The number of newly enrolled international students at US colleges and universities dropped by 17% this autumn following new restrictions on student visas and other policies implemented by the Trump administration, according to a report.

Among the schools citing declines in new enrollments, 96% said visa application concerns were a factor, and 68% cited travel restrictions, nonprofit Institute of International Education, which collected data from 825 US higher education institutions, said on Monday.

As part of its increased scrutiny of legal immigration, the Trump administration instituted a number of policies aimed at international students, including efforts to cap their enrollment at US universities.

Additionally, the US State Department has authorised consular officers to ask visa applicants to make their social media accounts public in an effort to identify any who may be hostile toward the United States. Some student visas have been revoked, and students seeking new visas have faced delays.

In a statement, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said President Donald Trump is "strengthening our country’s visa programmes to put American national security first.”

A representative for the Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many schools reflected in Monday's report said visa delays related to long wait times, or the temporary pause in visa issuance earlier this year, had an impact on the ability of students to receive visas.