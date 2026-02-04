The last remaining nuclear arms pact between Russia and the United States is set to expire on Thursday, removing any caps on the two largest atomic arsenals for the first time in more than a half-century.

The termination of the New START Treaty would set the stage for what many fear could be an unconstrained nuclear arms race.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared readiness to stick to the treaty’s limits for another year if Washington follows suit, but US President Donald Trump has been noncommittal about extending it.

Trump has repeatedly indicated he would like to keep limits on nuclear weapons and involve China in arms control talks, a White House official who was not authorised to talk publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity said on Monday.

Trump will decide on nuclear arms control “on his own timeline,” the official said.

Beijing has baulked at any restrictions on its smaller but growing nuclear arsenal.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday it would be a “more dangerous” world without limits on US and Russian nuclear stockpiles.

According to The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), Russia is leading the race with 5,459 nuclear warheads. The US follows Moscow with 5,277 and China comes as third with 600 nuke warheads.

Arms race

Arms control advocates long have voiced concern about the expiration of New START, warning it could lead to a new Russia-US arms race, foment global instability and increase the risk of nuclear conflict.

Failure to agree on keeping the pact’s limits will likely encourage a bigger deployment, said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association in Washington.

“We’re at the point now where the two sides could, with the expiration of this treaty, for the first time in about 35 years, increase the number of nuclear weapons that are deployed on each side,” Kimball told The Associated Press.

“And this would open up the possibility of an unconstrained, dangerous three-way arms race, not just between the US and Russia, but also involving China, which is also increasing its smaller but still deadly nuclear arsenal.”

Kingston Reif of the RAND Corporation, a former US deputy assistant secretary of defence, also warned during an online discussion that “in the absence of the predictability of the treaty, each side could be incentivised to plan for the worst or to increase their deployed arsenals to show toughness and resolve, or to search for negotiating leverage.”

China’s nuclear buildup

New START, signed in 2010 by US President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev, restricted each side to no more than 1,550 nuclear warheads on no more than 700 missiles and bombers — deployed and ready for use.

It was originally supposed to expire in 2021, but was extended for five more years.

The pact envisioned sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance, although they stopped in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic and never resumed.

In February 2023, Putin suspended Moscow’s participation, saying Russia couldn’t allow US inspections of its nuclear sites at a time when Washington and its NATO allies have openly declared Moscow’s defeat in Ukraine as their goal.

At the same time, the Kremlin emphasised it wasn’t withdrawing from the pact altogether, pledging to respect its caps on nuclear weapons.

In offering in September to abide by New START’s limits for a year to buy time for both sides to negotiate a successor agreement, Putin said the pact's expiration would be destabilising and could fuel nuclear proliferation.

Rose Gottemoeller, the chief US negotiator for the pact and a former NATO deputy secretary-general, said extending it would have served US interests.

“A one-year extension of New START limits would not prejudice any of the vital steps that the United States is taking to respond to the Chinese nuclear buildup,” she told an online discussion last month.