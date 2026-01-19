WORLD
US deploys aircraft to Greenland base amid Trump takeover tensions
NORAD says the deployment follows long-planned activities and has been coordinated with Denmark amid heightened political tensions.
NORAD stresses Greenland deployment follows existing defence plans, not political escalation / Reuters
January 19, 2026

The US military has sent aircraft to Greenland’s Pituffik Space Base, as tensions have risen over President Donald Trump’s push to acquire the self-governing Danish territory, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has said.

"North American Aerospace Defense Command aircraft will soon arrive at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland," the joint US-Canadian defence organisation said in a post on X.

NORAD said the deployment is part of long-planned activities that build on defence cooperation between the United States, Canada and Denmark.

The command said the deployment has been coordinated with Denmark and that all forces are operating with the appropriate diplomatic clearances.

Greenland has been informed of the planned operations, it added.

The aircraft will support routine dispersed operations defending North America, according to the statement.

Pituffik Space Base, previously known as Thule Air Force Base, serves as a US military installation and communications hub in north-western Greenland and operates a missile warning system.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within Denmark’s kingdom, has drawn Trump’s interest because of its strategic Arctic location, mineral resources and concerns over Russian and Chinese presence.

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal to transfer the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

