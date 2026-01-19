The US military has sent aircraft to Greenland’s Pituffik Space Base, as tensions have risen over President Donald Trump’s push to acquire the self-governing Danish territory, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has said.

"North American Aerospace Defense Command aircraft will soon arrive at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland," the joint US-Canadian defence organisation said in a post on X.

NORAD said the deployment is part of long-planned activities that build on defence cooperation between the United States, Canada and Denmark.

The command said the deployment has been coordinated with Denmark and that all forces are operating with the appropriate diplomatic clearances.

Greenland has been informed of the planned operations, it added.