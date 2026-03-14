WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza, marking another breach of agreed truce
Israel targets Shujaiya neighbourhood with drones, killing three young Palestinians and injuring several others in separate attacks.
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza, marking another breach of agreed truce
Israel has killed 651 Palestinians and wounded 1,741 since truce took effect last October. / AA
19 hours ago

Israel has killed three Palestinians and wounded five others, including a child, in separate attacks targeting areas in eastern Gaza City and the northern Gaza, according to medical sources.

Sources told Anadolu agency that the bodies of three young men were taken to Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in central Gaza City after a drone strike targeted them on Mushtaha Street in the Shujaiya neighbourhood in the east of the city.

The victims were identified as Mahmoud Saher al-Siqli, 17, Younes Saed Ayad, 17, and Abdullah Taysir Shoumer, 20, the sources said.

In a separate attack, four Palestinians were wounded when an Israeli drone dropped a grenade in the Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City.

The wounded were taken to the Palestine Red Crescent Society field hospital in Al-Saraya Square in the city centre.

In northern Gaza, a child sustained moderate wounds after Israeli forces opened fire toward the Halawa camp for displaced persons in the town of Jabalia.

Palestinian sources said the targeted areas lie outside zones currently controlled by Israeli forces in the enclave.

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They added that Israel still occupies more than 50 percent of Gaza.

Israeli forces have continued daily violations of the ceasefire through shelling and gunfire.

At least 651 Palestinians have been killed and 1,741 wounded in Israeli attacks since the truce took effect last October.

Israel launched a genocide on Gaza on October 8, 2023, that lasted two years and has continued in various forms.

Palestinian authorities state that more than 73,000 Palestinians are estimated to have been killed, 172,000 others wounded, and 90 percent of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure destroyed in Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Experts suggest the true death toll in Gaza may be far higher than official reports.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli army kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza, claims they crossed 'yellow line'
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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