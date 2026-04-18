US President Donald Trump has said the US has “very good conversations going on” with Iran.
“We have very good conversations going on. It's working out very well. They got a little cute, as they have been doing for 47 years. Nobody ever took them on. We took them on,” Trump said in the Oval Office on Saturday.
“They have no navy, they have no air force, they have no leaders. They have nothing. Actually … it is regime change. You call that enforced regime change, but we're talking to them,” he added.
“We're talking to them … we're taking a tough stand,” Trump said, adding: “We'll have some information by the end of the day,” regarding the ongoing talks with Iran.
Trump also warned Iran not to "blackmail" Washington with its flip-flopping on the fate of the Strait of Hormuz, after Tehran declared the strategic waterway once again closed.
“They wanted to close up the strait again —you know, as they've been doing for years— and they can't blackmail us," he said.
Ceasefire
Hostilities escalated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
The war has been on hold since April 8, when Pakistan mediated a two-week ceasefire.
Washington and Tehran held talks in Pakistan last weekend, and efforts for another session in Islamabad are underway.
Trump also signed an executive order that he said "directs the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) to expedite their review of certain psychedelics already designated as breakthrough therapy drugs."
The order will “clear away unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles, improve data sharing among the FDA and the Department of Veterans Affairs, and facilitate fast rescheduling of any psychedelic drugs that become FDA approved,” he said.