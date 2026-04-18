US President Donald Trump has said the US has “very good conversations going on” with Iran.

“We have very good conversations going on. It's working out very well. They got a little cute, as they have been doing for 47 years. Nobody ever took them on. We took them on,” Trump said in the Oval Office on Saturday.

“They have no navy, they have no air force, they have no leaders. They have nothing. Actually … it is regime change. You call that enforced regime change, but we're talking to them,” he added.

“We're talking to them … we're taking a tough stand,” Trump said, adding: “We'll have some information by the end of the day,” regarding the ongoing talks with Iran.

Trump also warned Iran not to "blackmail" Washington with its flip-flopping on the fate of the Strait of Hormuz, after Tehran declared the strategic waterway once again closed.

“They wanted to close up the strait again —you know, as they've been doing for years— and they can't blackmail us," he said.