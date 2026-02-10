A Russian attack damaged an energy facility in Ukraine's southern Black Sea region of Odessa, power company DTEK has said.

"The damage is extensive. Repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working order," DTEK said on Tuesday.

Regional Governor Oleh Kiper earlier said some settlements in the region had been partially left without power.

"At night, the enemy launched another cynical attack on the energy infrastructure of the Odessa region," Kiper wrote on Telegram.