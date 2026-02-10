WORLD
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Power outages have been reported in parts of the region as crews assessed extensive damage and began emergency repairs.
Aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Odesa / Reuters
February 10, 2026

A Russian attack damaged an energy facility in Ukraine's southern Black Sea region of Odessa, power company DTEK has said.

"The damage is extensive. Repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working order," DTEK said on Tuesday.

Regional Governor Oleh Kiper earlier said some settlements in the region had been partially left without power.

"At night, the enemy launched another cynical attack on the energy infrastructure of the Odessa region," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

Critical infrastructure facilities are running off generators, and work is underway to restore the electricity supply, Kiper said.

Moscow has intensified its attacks on the Ukrainian power grid and other energy infrastructure since October, leaving millions without power and heating in freezing temperatures.

The city of Odessa and the surrounding region have been a frequent target of attacks.

