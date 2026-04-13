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South Korea, Poland deepen defence ties as Tusk hails Seoul key ally after US
South Korea has become one of Poland's leading arms suppliers in recent years as Warsaw moves to rapidly modernise its military following the Russia-Ukraine war.
South Korea, Poland deepen defence ties as Tusk hails Seoul key ally after US
Partnership extended beyond arms sales to include joint production, technology transfers and training, South Korean leader said. / AP
April 13, 2026

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk have agreed to upgrade ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, with the leaders placing defence cooperation at the centre of the relationship.

In remarks made before talks between the leaders at the presidential Blue House on Monday, Lee said the countries would further expand defence industry cooperation under a $44.2 billion framework pact signed in 2022.

"K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, FA-50 light-attack aircraft, and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers — bearing South Korea's technology and pride — are now safeguarding Poland’s territory and its people across its vast lands," Lee said.

The South Korean leader said that the partnership extended beyond arms sales to include joint production, technology transfers and training.

Tusk described South Korea as Poland's "most important ally after the United States, especially in the defence industry" and said he would personally oversee expanded defence cooperation between the countries.

RelatedTRT World - Poland and South Korea seal $3.8B missile co-production deal

Defence framework ​agreement

He said the upgraded partnership meant the two countries would take on a shared responsibility and should play a role in contributing to global peace and international stability.

The two leaders also affirmed expanded cooperation across a wide range of fields, including energy supply chains, infrastructure, science and technology, advanced industries, space and people-to-people exchanges.

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South Korea has become one of Poland's leading arms suppliers in recent years as Warsaw moves to rapidly modernise its military following the Russia-Ukraine war.

In 2022, South ​Korea and Poland signed a defence framework ​agreement for South Korean companies to supply Poland with arms ‌as ⁠well as jointly produce military equipment on Polish soil.

Since then, defence companies including Hanwha Aerospace and Hyundai Rotem have signed follow-up, multi-billion-dollar contracts to supply ​equipment such as ​tanks and ⁠missile launchers.

RelatedTRT World - South Korea to finalise $6B deal to export 180 K2 tanks to Poland
SOURCE:Reuters
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