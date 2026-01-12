US Senator Mark Kelly has filed a lawsuit against Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, accusing him of violating the Constitution by seeking to punish the Democratic lawmaker over a video urging US military and intelligence personnel to refuse illegal orders.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday, names Hegseth, the Defence Department, Navy Secretary John Phelan, and the department he leads.

It argues that their actions "violate numerous constitutional guarantees and have no basis in statute" and should be halted.

Kelly, a decorated Navy veteran and former astronaut, has asked the court to declare unlawful a censure letter placed in his military file, as well as any effort to reduce his retirement rank, a move that could affect his pension.

'Undermine military discipline'

Hegseth announced the measures against Kelly last week, accusing the senator and five other lawmakers with military or intelligence backgrounds of releasing what he described as a "reckless and seditious" video intended to undermine military discipline.