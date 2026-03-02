US-Israeli air strikes targeted Gandhi Hospital in northern Tehran on Sunday, Iranian media reported.
Footage broadcast on state television showed broken windows and damage to parts of the hospital’s facade.
Following the attack, heightened security measures were put in place around the hospital and medical teams conducted inspections inside the building.
In the footage, nurses were seen evacuating newborns from the hospital and attempting to transfer them to another location.
Earlier, the Iranian Red Crescent Society released images suggesting that its headquarters and several hospitals had been targeted in the strikes.
The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with a series of drone and missile attacks that targeted Israel, US assets and several Gulf countries.
Israel and the US launched a similar attack on Iran last June, triggering a 12-day war before a ceasefire was announced.