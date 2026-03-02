WORLD
1 min read
US-Israeli air strikes hit Gandhi Hospital in Iranian capital
Footage broadcast on state television shows nurses evacuating newborns from the hospital and attempting to transfer them to another location.
US-Israeli air strikes hit Gandhi Hospital in Iranian capital
Security tightened around the hospital after the attack as medical teams inspected the building. / Reuters
March 2, 2026

US-Israeli air strikes targeted Gandhi Hospital in northern Tehran on Sunday, Iranian media reported.

Footage broadcast on state television showed broken windows and damage to parts of the hospital’s facade.

Following the attack, heightened security measures were put in place around the hospital and medical teams conducted inspections inside the building.

In the footage, nurses were seen evacuating newborns from the hospital and attempting to transfer them to another location.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier, the Iranian Red Crescent Society released images suggesting that its headquarters and several hospitals had been targeted in the strikes.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with a series of drone and missile attacks that targeted Israel, US assets and several Gulf countries.

Israel and the US launched a similar attack on Iran last June, triggering a 12-day war before a ceasefire was announced.

RelatedTRT World - US and Israel attack Iran, destroying nuclear negotiations
SOURCE:AA
Explore
CIA station in Saudi Arabia struck by suspected Iranian drone — report
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL