Britain has summoned the Russian ambassador, the country's foreign office said on Monday, following the reported violation of NATO airspace by Russia last week.

Poland shot down Russian drones last Wednesday in the first known action of its kind by a member of the Western military alliance during Russia's war in Ukraine.

Days later, Romania scrambled jets when a Russian drone breached its airspace.

The incursions into NATO airspace were "utterly unacceptable", a spokesperson for Britain's foreign office said in a statement, adding that the UK stands united with its NATO allies in condemning the "reckless actions".