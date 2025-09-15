EUROPE
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Following recent drone incursions over Poland and Romania, the UK condemns Russia's actions and reaffirms its support for NATO allies and Ukraine.
A pedestrian walks past the Russian Embassy in London, Britain, February 16, 2024. / Reuters
September 15, 2025

Britain has summoned the Russian ambassador, the country's foreign office said on Monday, following the reported violation of NATO airspace by Russia last week.

Poland shot down Russian drones last Wednesday in the first known action of its kind by a member of the Western military alliance during Russia's war in Ukraine.

Days later, Romania scrambled jets when a Russian drone breached its airspace.

The incursions into NATO airspace were "utterly unacceptable", a spokesperson for Britain's foreign office said in a statement, adding that the UK stands united with its NATO allies in condemning the "reckless actions".

"Russia should understand that its continued aggression only strengthens the unity between NATO allies and our determination to stand with Ukraine, and any further incursions will again be met with force," the spokesperson added.

Russia's embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, Moscow has maintained that it is not responsible for drone incursions in NATO airspace, blaming Ukraine for “provocation.”

