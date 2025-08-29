More than 140 irregular asylum seekers were feared dead on Friday after a ship bound for Spain’s Canary Islands sank off the coast of Mauritania, according to Spanish media reports.

Mauritanian authorities told Spanish news agency EFE that at least 70 bodies had been recovered, along with 17 survivors.

Spanish NGO Walking Borders reported that about 160 people were believed to be travelling on the ship.​​​​​​​

“This is one of the biggest tragedies of the summer,” Helena Maleno, head of Walking Borders, told Spanish broadcaster Cadena Ser.

The shipwreck occurred about 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott on Thursday, according to EFE, though the vessel had departed from The Gambia.