WAR ON GAZA
Israel admits to targeting ambulances in Gaza
A Hamas official said that Israeli actions were a "brutal, premeditated massacre" against the Civil Defense and Palestinian Red Crescent teams in Rafah.
The incident occurred in Rafah, where Israeli troops had launched a recent military offensive. [Photo: AFP] / AFP
March 29, 2025

Israel's military admitted on Saturday it had fired on ambulances in Gaza after identifying them as "suspicious vehicles", with Hamas condemning it as a "war crime" that killed at least one person.

The incident took place last on Sunday in the Tal al-Sultan neighbourhood in the southern city of Rafah, close to the Egyptian border.

Israeli troops launched an offensive there on March 20, two days after the army resumed aerial bombardments of Gaza following an almost two-month-long truce.

Israeli troops had "opened fire toward Hamas vehicles and eliminated several Hamas terrorists", the military said in a statement to AFP.

"A few minutes afterward, additional vehicles advanced suspiciously toward the troops... The troops responded by firing toward the suspicious vehicles, eliminating a number of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists."

The military did not say if there was fire coming from the vehicles.

It added that "after an initial inquiry, it was determined that some of the suspicious vehicles... were ambulances and fire trucks."

‘Deliberate, brutal massacre’

The day after the incident, Gaza's civil defence agency said in a statement that it had not heard from a team of six rescuers from Tal al-Sulta who had been urgently dispatched to respond to deaths and injuries.

On Friday, it reported finding the body of the team leader and the rescue vehicles — an ambulance and a firefighting vehicle — and said a vehicle from the Palestine Red Crescent Society was also "reduced to a pile of scrap metal".

Basem Naim, a member of Hamas's political bureau, accused Israel of carrying out "a deliberate and brutal massacre against Civil Defense and Palestinian Red Crescent teams in the city of Rafah".

"The targeted killing of rescue workers — who are protected under international humanitarian law — constitutes a flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions and a war crime," he said.

Palestinians were ‘killed in hospital beds’

Tom Fletcher, head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said that since March 18, "Israeli air strikes in densely populated areas have killed hundreds of children and other civilians".

"Patients killed in their hospital beds. Ambulances shot at. First responders killed," he said in a statement.

"If the basic principles of humanitarian law still count, the international community must act while it can to uphold them."

SOURCE:AFP
