US federal immigration enforcement agents have shot two people in the state of Oregon, according to local police.

Portland Police Officers confirmed that federal agents were involved in the shooting on Thursday.

"At 2:24 p.m., officers received information that a man who had been shot was calling and requesting help in the area of Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside. Officers responded and found a male and female with apparent gunshot wounds," police said in a statement, which added that Portland Police were "not involved.”

Those injured were taken to the hospital in conditions that are unknown, according to police.

"We are still in the early stages of this incident," Chief Bob Day said in the statement. "We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more," he added.

Day was referencing Renee Nicole Good, 37, who was shot dead Wednesday by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during an enforcement operation in the state of Minnesota.

The FBI said it is conducting an investigation into the Portland shooting.

'Agent fired a defensive shot'