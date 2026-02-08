WORLD
1 min read
Saudi Arabia and US launch Blue Defender 26 naval drill in Jeddah
Joint naval drills in Jeddah aim to strengthen maritime security and US Saudi military cooperation
Saudi Arabia and US launch Blue Defender 26 naval drill in Jeddah
The Blue Defender 26 exercise aims to enhance maritime security between US and Saudi Arabia. [File photo] / Reuters
February 8, 2026

Saudi Arabia and the United States held a joint naval exercise in the western city of Jeddah, the country’s Defence Ministry has said.

In a statement released on Saturday evening, the ministry said the Blue Defender 26 exercise is being held at King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah, without specifying its duration.

The training “aims to enhance joint military cooperation and exchange expertise,” it added.

RECOMMENDED

According to the ministry, the drill included “the execution of field and tactical scenarios, during which both forces demonstrated a high level of professionalism and combat readiness, reflecting their ability to operate jointly to enhance operational capabilities and strengthen maritime security.”

The exercise comes as Riyadh and Washington have signed agreements in several fields, including defence, worth $270 billion, according to remarks by US President Donald Trump during his speech at the US-Saudi Investment Forum held in Washington in January.

RelatedTRT World - Trump designates Saudi Arabia as 'major non-NATO ally'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official
Fresh protests in Melbourne as Herzog wraps up Australia visit
Tragedy on Nile as ferry sinks, leaving 15 dead in Sudan
Ticket shock as FIFA World Cup resale market drives prices sky high
Argentina's Milei faces unprecedented worker backlash as unions take to streets
Indian oil minister certain of Jeffrey's 'taste in people', denies wrongdoing in Epstein links
Arab League convenes emergency talks over Israel's push for occupied West Bank control
Canada lowers flags nationwide after deadly school massacre as police confirm teen gunman
US lawmakers accuse Pam Bondi of running 'massive Epstein cover-up'
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements