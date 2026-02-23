The European Union has failed to approve a new sanctions package against Russia, in a setback that highlighted deepening divisions inside the bloc as the war in Ukraine approaches its fourth year.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Monday described the failure to secure a consensus among foreign ministers meeting in Brussels as a “setback,” while insisting negotiations would continue.

She said discussions were ongoing with Viktor Orban and Slovak leaders after opposition from some member states blocked the proposed 20th sanctions round.

“The message we sent today is not the one we wanted,” Kallas said, warning that internal resistance risks undermining Europe’s credibility at a time when the conflict is reshaping the continent’s security architecture.

‘Pressure must focus on Russia’

The EU had explored using frozen Russian assets to reinforce sanctions enforcement, and Kallas signalled that the option could return to the table if diplomatic outreach fails.