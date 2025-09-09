Condemnations continue to mount after Israel launched an air strike targeting senior Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Tuesday, in a new blow to efforts to secure a Gaza ceasefire.
On September 9, Israel struck a residential neighbourhood in north Doha, killing six Hamas members, including the son of the group’s lead negotiator, while they were meeting to discuss US President Donald Trump’s latest ceasefire proposal.
Hamas said its senior officials survived the attack, while several others were killed.
The strike described as a “cowardly” attack by Qatar, occurred at 3:46 pm (1246 GMT) in an area that houses diplomats, foreign dignitaries, embassies, schools and even a daycare centre.
Türkiye, the UN, the Vatican, and a growing list of world countries have denounced the attack.
Türkiye
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the attack, calling it a “heinous strike targeting Qatar’s sovereignty and security.”
“The Israeli attack in Doha shows Israel has adopted expansionism and terrorism as a state policy. It does not want peace; it wants to continue war,” the ministry said.
E3
France, Germany, and the UK on Friday slammed the Israeli air strikes, calling them a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and a threat to regional stability.
In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the three countries said the September 9 strikes risk undermining ongoing mediation efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, urging all sides to “renew and redouble their efforts” towards an immediate ceasefire.
Kuwait
Kuwait on Friday voiced strong support for Qatar against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s threats, state media reported.
Kuwait emphasised its “firm and unwavering” support for Qatar, stating that it stands fully behind the Gulf nation “in all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, and stability,” calling on the international community and the UN Security Council to act.
Saudi Arabia
In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack.
“The Kingdom strongly condemns and denounces the aggressive remarks made by the Israeli occupation prime minister against the brotherly State of Qatar,” it said, urging the international community to “continue taking concrete measures to put an end to these destructive Israeli policies in the region.”
UN
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned Israel’s strike in Qatar, calling it a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the Gulf state.
He urged all parties to “work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, not destroying it.”
Incoming UN General Assembly
Incoming UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock described Israeli airstrikes Tuesday that targeted Hamas officials in Qatar as “concerning” and urged all parties to exercise restraint and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states.
“The escalation of today is obviously concerning, and I call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint,” Baerbock told reporters at a General Assembly stakeout. “As required by our UN Charter, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states must be respected and not violated by any member state.”
France
French President Emmanuel Macron said Israel's air strikes were unacceptable, whatever the reasoning behind them might be.
The strikes "are unacceptable regardless of motive,” Macron wrote on X, adding that "the war must not be allowed to spread in the region."
United Kingdom
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the attack violated Qatar's sovereignty and risked "further escalation" in the volatile region.
"I condemn Israel's strikes on Doha. The priority must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a huge surge in aid into Gaza," he posted on X. "This is the only solution towards long-lasting peace."
Spain
The Spanish government said it was a violation of Qatari sovereignty and a flagrant breach of international law.
Vatican
Pope Leo expressed concern over the situation, warning of grave consequences from the attack.
“There’s some really serious news right now: Israel’s attack on some Hamas leaders in Qatar. The entire situation is very serious,” the Pope said outside the papal summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, as quoted by ANSA news agency.
Ireland
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he’s deeply concerned over the Israeli attack in Doha, saying it 'pushes us further from a ceasefire and lasting peace'
Slovenia
Slovenia described it as an attack on the Gulf nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In a statement on social media, the Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with Doha, praising its role as a key mediator in talks for a ceasefire in Gaza.
“Slovenia strongly condemns the attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar,” the ministry said.
“We express solidarity with Qatar and call for full respect for international law,” said the ministry.
Egypt
Egypt’s presidency also issued a strong condemnation, calling the strike a “dangerous precedent and a rejected development.”
It says the attack undermines the global efforts for de-escalation in the region.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to express the kingdom’s “full solidarity” with Doha and pledged to deploy “all capabilities to support Qatar” after the Israeli strike.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry warned against the “dire consequences” of Israel’s “persistence in its criminal violations,” while describing the strike as a “brutal” and “blatant” attack.
UAE
The UAE’s Foreign Ministry condemned the strike in “the strongest terms,” describing it as both “blatant and cowardly.”
Iran
Iran joined the criticism, with its Foreign Ministry spokesperson saying the strike was “dangerous” and a “violation of international law,” according to Iranian media.
"This extremely dangerous and criminal action is a gross violation of all international rules and regulations, a violation of Qatar's national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told state TV.
Pakistan
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has denounced Israeli airstrikes on the Qatari capital Doha, warning that the provocation could imperil regional peace and stability.
"On behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan, as well as on my own behalf, I strongly condemn the unlawful and heinous bombing in Doha by Israeli forces, targeting a residential area and endangering the lives of innocent civilians," Sharif said on X.
Pakistan, he further said, stands firmly with Qatar, as well as with the people of Palestine against Israel’s aggression.
Hungary
Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto voiced support for Qatar, stressing Hungary’s support for Qatar’s security and mediation role in the Middle East.
India
"We strongly urge restraint and diplomacy so that peace and security in the region are not endangered," the Indian Foreign Ministry says.
Indonesia
The Indonesian Foreign Ministry has condemned the Israeli aggression and reiterated its demand for the UN Security Council to fulfill its mandate by taking immediate and “decisive steps to halt Israel's actions and ensure accountability.”
Israeli attacks are a “threat to regional security and peace,” it said, reaffirming its solidarity with the government and people of Qatar.
Maldives
Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu has urged the international community to take "urgent" and "unified" action to hold Tel Aviv accountable for its numerous and continued violations of international norms and principles.
Jordan
Jordan’s King Abdullah II voiced his country’s full support for Qatar
“We express full solidarity with our brothers under the leadership of Sheikh Tamim, and our complete support for them in safeguarding their security, stability, territory, and citizens.”
He stressed that “any infringement on the sovereignty of a brotherly Arab state is totally unacceptable.”
Arab League
Arab League spokesman Jamal Rushdi said the Israeli strike was a “flagrant and totally unacceptable violation” of Qatar’s sovereignty.
He stressed the pan-Arab body’s solidarity with Qatar against the attack, warning that Israel’s conduct defies international law and compels the world to act.
Oman, Iraq, Syria, and Algeria issued similar condemnations of the Israeli attack on Qatar’s sovereignty.