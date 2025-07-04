Pakistan’s military has announced that it killed at least 30 suspected terrorists who were attempting to infiltrate across the border from Afghanistan, as tensions remain high over cross-border attacks and terrorist activity in the region.

According to an army statement on Friday, security forces detected the movement of an armed group in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The statement described the terrorists as "Indian-sponsored Khawarij" and said they were “precisely and effectively engaged,” resulting in all 30 being killed.”

Troops reportedly recovered a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the site of the encounter.

Calls for effective actions