WORLD
1 min read
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Police release footage showing drone parts, explosives inside the location in Iranian capital.
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
The police did not specify the exact location of the site. / Reuters
July 12, 2025

Iranian authorities raided a site in the capital Tehran on Saturday that they said was used by "Israeli agents" to manufacture drones.

Footage released by the police showed drone parts and explosives inside the raided location.

The police did not specify the exact location, only mentioning that it was situated in the Iranian capital.

Israel used suicide drones during its attacks on the Iranian territory last month.

RelatedTRT Global - To be (nuclear) or not to be: Iran’s NPT dilemma after US strikes

During the Israeli assault, Iranian authorities announced the seizure of several workshops manufacturing this type of drones for Israel in various cities, most notably Tehran and Isfahan.

RECOMMENDED

A 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 after Tel Aviv launched unprovoked air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear and civilian sites, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system