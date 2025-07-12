Iranian authorities raided a site in the capital Tehran on Saturday that they said was used by "Israeli agents" to manufacture drones.

Footage released by the police showed drone parts and explosives inside the raided location.

The police did not specify the exact location, only mentioning that it was situated in the Iranian capital.

Israel used suicide drones during its attacks on the Iranian territory last month.

During the Israeli assault, Iranian authorities announced the seizure of several workshops manufacturing this type of drones for Israel in various cities, most notably Tehran and Isfahan.