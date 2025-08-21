Pope Leo plans to visit Lebanon, the country's senior Catholic official announced on Wednesday, in what could be the first visit outside Italy by the new leader of the global Catholic Church.

The pope will travel to Lebanon "by December", Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi told the al-Arabiya television channel.

Rahi, leader of the 3.5-million-member Maronite Catholic Church, did not give a specific date for the visit but said "preparations are already underway".

A Lebanese official familiar with the matter confirmed that discussions were being held about a visit towards the end of the year, though a date had not yet been finalised.

A Vatican spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Rahi's remarks.

A Vatican official, who asked not to be named, confirmed that a trip was being planned and said it could be part of a tour that would also include a pitstop in Türkiye.

Travelling abroad has become a major part of the modern papacy, with popes seeking to meet local Catholics, spread the faith, and conduct international diplomacy. They often draw crowds in the millions.

Leo, the first American pope, was elected by the world's Catholic cardinals on May 8 to replace the late Pope Francis, who had planned to visit Lebanon but was unable to go because of health issues.

Francis made 47 visits abroad during his 12-year papacy, travelling to 68 countries. He made a policy of visiting countries that often did not draw international attention as a way of highlighting problems in what he called the "peripheries" of the world.