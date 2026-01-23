Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stressed the need for cooperation to stabilise Syria and preserve its territorial unity during talks on Thursday with US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, according to official Iraqi media.

Al-Sudani received Barrack in Baghdad, where they discussed regional developments and the situation in Syria, the prime minister’s media office said in a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Iraqi premier underscored that security in Syria is important to Iraq and the wider region, calling for coordination to consolidate stability and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

He also highlighted “a constructive partnership between Iraq and the United States in combating terrorism” alongside cooperation on economic development, sustainable growth and supporting bilateral and regional efforts for prosperity in Iraq and the region.

In a separate statement on X, Barrack, who is also the US Ambassador to Türkiye, said he conveyed appreciation on behalf of US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for Iraq’s “exceptional leadership within the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh” and “its steadfast willingness to help safeguard the international community from the enduring threat posed by Daesh detainees.”

“Iraq’s vital contributions to promoting stability in Syria, and across the broader region, are indispensable,” Barrack wrote, noting that Baghdad’s efforts are “a profound commitment to collective security and pave the way for a more peaceful, prosperous, and unified future for all our shared neighbours.”