WORLD
3 min read
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
Mohammed Shia al-Sudani says Syria’s security is vital to Iraq and the region during talks with Tom Barrack, as Washington praises Baghdad’s role in counter-Daesh efforts and regional stability
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani walks with security officials during a visit to an air base in Anbar province, Iraq, January 21 2026. / Reuters
January 23, 2026

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stressed the need for cooperation to stabilise Syria and preserve its territorial unity during talks on Thursday with US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, according to official Iraqi media.

Al-Sudani received Barrack in Baghdad, where they discussed regional developments and the situation in Syria, the prime minister’s media office said in a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Iraqi premier underscored that security in Syria is important to Iraq and the wider region, calling for coordination to consolidate stability and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

RelatedTRT World - US begins large-scale transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria to Iraq

He also highlighted “a constructive partnership between Iraq and the United States in combating terrorism” alongside cooperation on economic development, sustainable growth and supporting bilateral and regional efforts for prosperity in Iraq and the region.

In a separate statement on X, Barrack, who is also the US Ambassador to Türkiye, said he conveyed appreciation on behalf of US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for Iraq’s “exceptional leadership within the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh” and “its steadfast willingness to help safeguard the international community from the enduring threat posed by Daesh detainees.”

“Iraq’s vital contributions to promoting stability in Syria, and across the broader region, are indispensable,” Barrack wrote, noting that Baghdad’s efforts are “a profound commitment to collective security and pave the way for a more peaceful, prosperous, and unified future for all our shared neighbours.”

RECOMMENDED

The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said it launched a mission on Wednesday to transfer Daesh detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq to help ensure the terrorists remain in secure detention facilities.

The mission follows an announcement Sunday by Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa of a ceasefire agreement with the YPG terror group to integrate its members into state institutions.

RelatedTRT World - Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists

Under the deal, the YPG will withdraw its military formations east of the Euphrates River and hand over administrative and security control of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces to the Syrian state.

The agreement also provides for the integration of YPG forces into the Syrian ministries of defence and interior following individual security vetting, as well as the transfer of border crossings, oil and gas fields, and civilian institutions to government control.

The deal followed a military operation launched by the Syrian Army, through which it regained wide areas in eastern and northeastern Syria after repeated violations by the YPG terror group of earlier agreements signed with Damascus nearly a year ago.

On Tuesday, the defence ministry announced a four-day ceasefire with the YPG. However, the group launched a series of attacks on Syrian positions on the first day of the truce, killing 11 soldiers and injuring 25 others.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15