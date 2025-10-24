Ukraine and the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" in London on Friday pushed for the utilisation of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, discussed the United States' and the European Union's recent sanctions on Moscow and vowed to step up military support for Kiev.

UK

During a joint press conference following the meeting, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said there was "absolute clarity" during a "coalition of the willing" meeting that progress on using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine must be realised quickly.

"Yesterday the EU took a very important step forward, and there was absolute clarity in this afternoon's meeting that we need to see that progress come to fruition within a short timetable," Starmer said.

Starmer referred to the European Union's recent 19th sanctions package.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Kiev's allies to introduce sanctions against all Russian oil companies, its shadow fleet and oil terminals to “disrupt Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine.”

"Peace is born from pressure on the aggressor," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also urged the "Coalition of the Willing" to enhance Ukraine's long-range weapons capabilities to put pressure on Russia to negotiate over the war.

Netherlands

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof said the European Union should copy US sanctions on Russian oil firms to increase pressure on President Putin to end the war in Ukraine.