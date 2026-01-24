The Coordination Framework political bloc that holds a majority in Iraq's parliament has picked former prime minister Nouri al Maliki as its nominee for the PM post.

The move on Saturday paves the way for negotiations aimed at forming a new government, which will need to navigate the delicate balance between US and Iranian influence.

Under the Iraqi constitution, parliament elected a speaker and two deputies on December 29 at its opening session and must then choose a new president within 30 days.

The president will, in turn, task the largest parliamentary bloc with forming a government.

The Coordination Framework said in a statement that Maliki was picked "based on his political and administrative experience and his role in managing the state".