Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
The Coordination Framework said in a statement that Maliki was picked "based on his political and administrative experience and his role in managing the state".
Maliki, a senior figure in the Dawa Party, previously served two terms as Iraq's prime minister from 2006 to 2014. / AP
January 24, 2026

The Coordination Framework political bloc that holds a majority in Iraq's parliament has picked former prime minister Nouri al Maliki as its nominee for the PM post.

The move on Saturday paves the way for negotiations aimed at forming a new government, which will need to navigate the delicate balance between US and Iranian influence.

Under the Iraqi constitution, parliament elected a speaker and two deputies on December 29 at its opening session and must then choose a new president within 30 days.

The president will, in turn, task the largest parliamentary bloc with forming a government.

The Coordination Framework said in a statement that Maliki was picked "based on his political and administrative experience and his role in managing the state".

Maliki, a senior figure in the Dawa Party, previously served two terms as Iraq's prime minister from 2006 to 2014, a period marked by sectarian violence, a power struggle with rivals, and growing tensions with the US.

He stepped down after Daesh seized large parts of the country in 2014, but has remained an influential political player.

He remains a potent force in Iraqi politics despite longstanding accusations that he fuelled sectarian strife and failed to stop Daesh terrorists from seizing large areas of the country a decade ago.

