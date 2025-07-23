US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has accused former president Barack Obama of directing the manipulation of intelligence findings that suggested Russia interfered in the 2016 US election to benefit President Donald Trump.

"There is irrefutable evidence that details how President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew was false," Gabbard told reporters at the White House.

"They knew it would promote this contrived narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help President Trump win, selling it to the American people as though it were true. It wasn't," she added.

Gabbard’s claim comes as Trump escalates accusations against Obama, calling the affair a "coup" attempt.

"The witch hunt that you should be talking about is they caught President Obama," Trump said Tuesday.

"What they did to this country ... starting in 2016 but ... going up to 2020 ... they tried to rig the election, and they got caught, and there should be very severe consequences for that."

Obama’s office responded in a statement on Wednesday, calling the allegations "bizarre," "outrageous," and "a weak attempt at distraction."

"No evidence presented so far undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes," the statement said, pointing to a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio—now Trump’s secretary of state.