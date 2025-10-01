MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
Pentagon stated the planned reduction in Iraq results from success in counterterrorism and the aim to shift toward a durable US-Iraq partnership.
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
Iraq deal sets 2026 deadline for US-led coalition withdrawal. [File Photo] / AP
October 1, 2025

The United States and its coalition partners will scale back their military mission in Iraq, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the President's guidance and in alignment with the US-Iraq Higher Military Commission and the joint statement issued on September 27, 2024, the United States and Coalition partners will reduce its military mission in Iraq," Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement.

The reduction reflects a "combined success" in fighting ISIS (Daesh) and a broader effort to transition toward a long-term US-Iraq security partnership, Parnell added.

“This partnership will support US and Iraqi security and strengthen Iraq’s ability to pursue economic development, attract foreign investment, and play a leading role in the region,” he said.

The US will continue close coordination with Baghdad and coalition partners to ensure a responsible and orderly transition.

RECOMMENDED

The US currently maintains roughly 2,500 personnel at key bases in Iraq.

The US and Iraq have reached a deal for the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces from Iraq by the end of 2026.

RelatedTRT World - Iraq's PM seeks closer ties with US and neighbouring countries to strengthen regional security

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia