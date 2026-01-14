Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez stated on Tuesday that the income from oil sales will be used to improve the country’s health system.

Referring to the US announcement that it would "indefinitely control" crude oil sales from Venezuela, Rodriguez spoke about the revenue generated from oil sales, according to state broadcaster VTV.

She said they have been working on a special plan for the health sector, which has been affected by years of crisis, and that every dollar entering Venezuela from the oil and natural gas sector would be spent on meeting the country’s health system needs.

Rodriguez noted that 75 health centres have been identified under the plan.

However, she did not address statements that the revenue from Venezuela’s oil sales would be transferred to accounts managed by Washington.

Pushback from oil industry, environmental groups

Trump recently called on oil firms to invest $100 billion to revive Venezuela’s oil sector.