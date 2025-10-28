“If I must die,” wrote the late Gaza poet Refaat Alareer , “you must live to tell my story.”

Across Palestine and its scattered diaspora, Palestinian women have taken up that call.

As bombs fell on Gaza, a Palestinian woman somewhere pulled a red thread through white fabric. With every soul lost, every hospital bombed, and every home razed, a Palestinian hand was painstakingly memorialising it.

The Gaza Genocide Tapestry became their collective reply to Alareer’s plea.

Hundreds of kilometres apart, from Ramallah to Lebanon’s refugee camps and as far as New Zealand, Palestinian women are embroidering one hundred panels that will together form the tapestry – a cross-stitched testimonial that refuses to let the world forget what is being done or to whom.

Each of the tapestry’s panels tells a fragment of the past two years as Israel carried out a genocidal war on Palestinians – a child weeping as their world crumbles around them, a home that once carried the laughter of children and mothers now lying in ruins, a man catching on fire, and a grandfather hugging the “ soul of my soul ” for the last time.

When assembled, the tapestry will become a collective record of loss and endurance, and an indictment of the deafening silence of the world in the face of a live-streamed genocide.

United by grief

By linking the hands of Palestinian women across geographies, the tapestry also counters the fragmentation imposed by Israeli occupation, displacement and exile.

“The threads are mixed with tears, pain and the hope of returning home,” Riham Khalil, who is the Lebanon field coordinator for the Ein Al-Helweh refugee camp embroidery group, tells TRT World.

“This tapestry is a visual testimony to the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the face of the ongoing war of extermination that has lasted for more than 80 years.”

The Gaza tapestry is an extraordinary act of collective will, designed and coordinated by a small team of volunteers from the Palestine History Tapestry, an arm of the Palestine Museum.

It is realised, however, by Palestinian women refugees whose hands alone are rightfully paid for the labour that sustains their families and keeps memory alive.

One of the core members of this monumental effort is Palestine History Tapestry co-chair and designer Ibrahim Muhtadi, himself a survivor of the Gaza genocide.

“This project is a duty for us, but it has been one of the most emotionally difficult and painful endeavours for me,” he tells TRT World.

“The design process is usually a process of inspiration, innovation and the desire to create joyful elements. This time, the entire process…has been like diving into grief and loss, reliving the pain and displacement we experienced, followed by starvation and the complete devastation of all aspects of life in Gaza.”

At the heart of the tapestry lies ‘tatreez’ , a centuries-old Palestinian embroidery tradition, which UNESCO added to its Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2021.

“Embroidery slows us down. You can’t scroll past a stitch. It demands attention and that time is a kind of respect,” a key embroiderer from Ramallah says, demonstrating how the tapestry is both archive and eulogy, a slow, deliberate act of remembering in a world quick to forget and look away.

The art of ‘tatreez’ has long been the quiet chronicle of a people, passed down from mother to daughter across generations.

Every village once had its own patterns, colours and stitching styles woven into the dresses of women.

The cut of a garment, the shade of its thread or the shape of its motifs could reveal a woman’s origin, her social standing and even her marital status.

But after the Nakba of 1948 , when the creation of Israel scattered Palestinians across borders and refugee camps, tatreez became something more than an adornment.

It became a form of resistance, a portable homeland and a way to keep memory intact.

Many of its motifs reach deep into the soil of Palestine’s past. Some trace back four thousand years to the Canaanites, whose echoes live on today in patterns such as the Canaanite star.