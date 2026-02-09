WORLD
2 min read
Yemen swears in new cabinet in Riyadh, appoints three women ministers
The 34-member cabinet, led by Prime Minister Shaya al Zindani, was sworn in before the Presidential Leadership Council in the Saudi capital, following weeks of political consultations.
Yemen swears in new cabinet in Riyadh, appoints three women ministers
PM Shaya al Zindani and other cabinet members took the constitutional oath. / Reuters
February 9, 2026

Yemen’s new government was sworn in before Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al Alimi in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The state news agency Saba said Prime Minister Shaya al Zindani and other cabinet members took the constitutional oath on Monday.

On Friday, the presidential council announced the formation of a new government headed by Zindani, who also took the foreign affairs portfolio. The cabinet includes 34 ministers, including three women, following weeks of consultations in Riyadh.

The new government includes several ministers who served in the previous lineup: Information Minister Moammar al Eryani; Youth and Sports Minister Nayef al Bakri; Agriculture, Irrigation and Fisheries Minister Salem al Soqatri; Interior Minister Ibrahim Haidan; Water and Environment Minister Tawfiq al Sharjabi; Industry and Trade Minister Mohammed al Ashwal; Public Health and Population Minister Qassem Buhaibeh; and Justice Minister Badr al Aradha.

Women were awarded three portfolios in the new cabinet. Afrah Abdulaziz al Zouba was appointed minister of planning and international cooperation, a first in Yemen’s history.

RECOMMENDED

Judge Ishraq Fadl al Maqtari was appointed minister of legal affairs, while Ahd Mohammed Salem Jaasous was named minister of state for women’s affairs.

The absence of women from the previous government had drawn local and international attention, amid repeated calls to empower women in political positions.

On January 28, the US Embassy in Yemen said it looked forward to the formation of a new government that included women.

Zindani was appointed premier on January 16 after the presidential council accepted the resignation of former Prime Minister Salem Saleh bin Breik.

RelatedTRT World - Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership