As the 20th century neared its end, the Soviet Union, once an unshakable superpower, found itself in deep turmoil. The weight of economic stagnation, political dysfunction, and an overstretched empire had brought the USSR to the brink.

Enter Mikhail Gorbachev—the Soviet leader with a bold vision. As General Secretary of the Communist Party (March 11, 1985 – August 24, 1991) and later the Soviet Union's first and only President (March 15, 1990 – December 25, 1991), Gorbachev aimed to revitalise the Soviet system. His landmark policies of ‘glasnost’ (openness) and ‘perestroika’ (restructuring), introduced in the mid-1980s, sought to reform the nation's political and economic landscape.

Eventually, ‘glasnost’ exposed deep-seated corruption, past government atrocities, and economic failures, fueling public dissent and nationalist movements that weakened Soviet unity. At the same time, ‘perestroika’ attempted partial economic and political reforms, but instead of revitalising the system, it led to economic turmoil, loss of central control, and the disintegration of Soviet influence.

Now, in the 21st century, a strikingly similar phenomenon is unfolding—not in Moscow, but in Washington. US President Donald Trump, much like Gorbachev, has set out to "Make America Great Again" through a radical overhaul of domestic and foreign policy. Yet, as he challenges the very institutions and alliances that have long upheld US supremacy, analysts suggest he may unwittingly hasten the decline of “American imperialism”.

“The most common similarity between Gorbachev and Trump, both representing the ruling elites, is their fight against the political systems of their respective countries through reforms,” Istanbul-based foreign policy and security analyst Elnur Ismayil tells TRT World.

“Gorbachev’s goal was to save the Soviet Union, but his policies sped up its collapse,” he notes.

The ‘reforms’ being pushed in the US can have a similar fallout.

“Similarly, Trump’s policies—though framed as making America ‘great again’—may actually hasten its decline by weakening institutions, straining alliances, and undermining economic stability,” adds Delhi-based geopolitical analyst Prashant Tandon.

Zhiqun Zhu, Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania concurs.

“The comparison between Gorbachev and Trump is interesting," he says, noting that while Trump’s stated goal is to "Make America Great Again," it remains unclear how his policies will achieve this objective.

A case of two reforms

There are two compelling parallels between the two leaders from two different eras, according to analysts.

First, like Gorbachev’s radical reforms, Trump’s policies—from strict immigration measures and an "America First" trade approach to withdrawals from global agreements—are seen as a departure from traditional US liberal values.

“By deviating sharply from established norms, both leaders have inadvertently weakened the internal frameworks that once underpinned their nations’ global influence,” Tandon explains.

Second, as Gorbachev distanced the USSR from its allies, reshaping the global balance of power, Trump’s scepticism toward multilateral institutions—evident in his stance on NATO and trade pacts—has triggered a realignment of US alliances.

“Gorbachev’s reforms cost the USSR its 'elder brother' status within the socialist bloc,” says Ismayil. “Trump’s rhetoric is pushing the US toward isolation.”

Tariffs and trade wars: Lessons from ‘perestroika’

Since his second term began on January 20, Trump has reimposed steep tariffs on Chinese imports, cut federal funding for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, pressured NATO allies to increase defence spending, and disbanded USAID–raising concerns about the US soft power.

Additionally, his administration has imposed 25 percent tariffs on Colombian imports, temporarily threatened similar tariffs on Canada and Mexico–put off for a month after urgent talks with the two neighbours–and withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Trump’s economic policies, particularly his tariff wars and retreat from multilateralism, mirror some of the unintended consequences of ‘perestroika’, according to analysts. Much like Gorbachev’s partial market reforms disrupted Soviet trade networks, Trump’s tariffs are straining economic ties with key trade partners.

"Trump’s tariff-focused policies and his disdain for international cooperation—such as withdrawing the US from the WHO and the Paris Climate Agreement—will alienate US allies, partners, and competitors alike and deeply hurt US international image and soft power," argues Zhu.

"And the tariffs will also hurt US consumers at home. It is hard to think that his policies will help strengthen US power and global standing," he tells TRT World.

The death of USAID

The Trump administration's decision to restructure the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and plans to merge it with the State Department has raised concerns about the future of US foreign aid.

With senior officials sidelined and key programmes suspended, America risks losing diplomatic leverage and soft power. Foreign aid has long been a tool for fostering goodwill and influence in developing nations.

Analysts liken this retreat to the USSR’s withdrawal from Eastern Europe under Gorbachev’s 'perestroika'. As the US scales back, China stands to fill the void, enhancing its global standing at America's expense.

Zhu warns that Trump's isolationism weakens US influence. "Once a champion of the rules-based international order since WWII, the US now looks like a rebel that disregards global norms and rules."

Fracturing alliances