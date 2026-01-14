Criticised by the US for having neglected the defence of Greenland, Denmark's defence minister said on Wednesday that it would "strengthen" its military presence in the Arctic territory and was in dialogue with allies in NATO.

"We will continue to strengthen our military presence in Greenland, but we will also have an even greater focus within NATO on more exercises and an increased NATO presence in the Arctic," said Troels Lund Poulsen, hours before a meeting between Greenlandic, Danish and US officials at the White House on the future of the autonomous Danish territory.

Lund Poulsen added that Denmark "has an ongoing dialogue with its Allies about new and increased activities in 2026."

The Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers will also meet with US Vice President JD Vance at the White House on Wednesday, following weeks of threats by President Donald Trump to take control of Greenland.

Trump has said the strategically located and mineral-rich island is vital to US security, and Washington must own it to prevent Russia or China from occupying it, even though there is no evidence that Moscow or Beijing have any such intentions.

Greenland and Denmark say the island is not for sale, threats of force are reckless, and security concerns should be resolved among allies.

Prominent EU countries have backed Denmark.

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and his Greenland counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt were expected to show a united front in the meeting with Vance and other US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.