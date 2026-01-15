Russian authorities on Thursday ordered a British diplomat to leave the country on allegations of spying.

Russia's Federal Security Service, known by its Russian acronym FSB, alleged that the member of embassy staff had worked for British intelligence. It did not provide evidence.

The diplomat's accreditation was revoked and and the person must now leave the country within two weeks, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The UK's charge d'affaires in Russia, Danae Dholakia, was summoned to the ministry's Moscow headquarters to receive the notice.

"Moscow will not tolerate the work of undeclared British intelligence officers in Russia," Russia's Foreign Ministry said. It also said that it would respond in kind to any action taken by London on the issue.

The UK Foreign Office on Thursday said it is "carefully considering" options, saying, "This is not the first time the Kremlin has made malicious and baseless accusations against our staff".