Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Moscow says it will respond in kind to any action taken by London on the issue.
(FILE) A car carrying British officials is seen leaving the UK's embassy in Moscow, Russia. / Reuters
January 15, 2026

Russian authorities on Thursday ordered a British diplomat to leave the country on allegations of spying.

Russia's Federal Security Service, known by its Russian acronym FSB, alleged that the member of embassy staff had worked for British intelligence. It did not provide evidence.

The diplomat's accreditation was revoked and and the person must now leave the country within two weeks, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The UK's charge d'affaires in Russia, Danae Dholakia, was summoned to the ministry's Moscow headquarters to receive the notice.

"Moscow will not tolerate the work of undeclared British intelligence officers in Russia," Russia's Foreign Ministry said. It also said that it would respond in kind to any action taken by London on the issue.

The UK Foreign Office on Thursday said it is "carefully considering" options, saying, "This is not the first time the Kremlin has made malicious and baseless accusations against our staff".

"Their targeting of British diplomats comes out of desperation and actions like this undermine the basic conditions required for diplomatic missions to operate," a British Foreign Office spokesperson said.

"We are carefully considering our options in response."

Russia and NATO allies have carried out multiple rounds of mutual expulsions of diplomats as relations have sunk to the lowest levels since the Cold War after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Moscow previously expelled two British diplomats based in Moscow over spying allegations in March 2025. The UK called those charges "malicious and baseless".

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
