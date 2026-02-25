When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his “special military operation” on February 24, 2022, he had hoped for a swift and decisive victory over Ukraine, given Moscow’s superior firepower.

Four years later, the mighty Russian army is still battling to overcome the dour Ukrainian resistance – which had managed to stave off wave after wave of attacks from land and air.

Though Russia has managed incremental battlefield gains, the Ukrainian forces have forced Moscow to a grinding war in eastern and southern Ukraine, home to a sizable Russian-speaking population.

The four-year war, described as Europe's biggest military engagement since WWII, has led to enormous casualties on both sides. Though the numbers are contested, Russia is said to have recorded 325,000 fatalities, including civilians, compared to Ukraine’s 140,000.

In total, Moscow has 1.2 million casualties in its military ranks, double the number of Ukraine’s wounded and dead. But war continues to drag on despite the tremendous losses on both sides.

And several rounds of talks and other peace initiatives have failed to end the war.

According to analysts, it is unlikely to end anytime soon.

The warring sides are “stuck” in an unenviable position, with both Russia and Ukraine seeking to exhaust each other’s manpower by recruiting more people to the war front, says Yasar Sari, a scholar of the Haydar Aliyev Eurasian Research Centre at Ibn Haldun University.

As the war grinds on, the two sides face increasing mobilisation problems, even as the harsh reality of the military confrontation is taking its toll on both Russian and Ukrainian populations, Sari says.

Why, then, have both states not pursued peace more aggressively despite global calls for a negotiated settlement?

“They can’t agree on land concessions (demanded by Russia from Ukraine)...More importantly, both sides can not reach an understanding on Ukraine’s political identity, which is tied to what type of security umbrella the country will be under,” Sari tells TRT World.

While Ukraine has been demanding an urgent ceasefire, Russia wants a comprehensive deal that addresses its security concerns before ending the war.

Sari believes that one of the most thorny issues of the peace talks centres around Ukraine’s status – will it align with the West or Russia, or can it remain neutral?

Moscow’s war was triggered in part by Ukraine’s possible accession to NATO, which the Kremlin feared would bring the transatlantic military alliance right to its doorsteps.

For Kiev, joining NATO had become imperative to avoid exactly what is transpiring now – a Russian invasion.

“Ukraine does not want to lose its current Western-oriented political direction and possible security arrangements with the West at the expense of a peace deal with Russia, which turns the country into a bleak buffer zone between Europe and Russia,” Sari adds.

American and Russian experts, however, have different takes on why peace remains elusive despite enormous suffering on both sides.

Russia does not want peace because it wants to “eliminate Ukraine as an independent country,” says Matthew Bryza, a former US diplomat to Azerbaijan, a country which was once part of the now-defunct Soviet Union.

“Ukraine can not surrender to Russia’s maximalist demands,” Bryza tells TRT World, referring to land concessions Moscow seeks from Kiev.

But Sergei Markov, a former Putin advisor and Russian academic, sees the pro-Western Ukrainian leadership under Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the main obstacle to achieving meaningful peace.

Since the “anti-Russian” so-called Orange Revolution of 2014, the Western bloc wanted to use the current Ukrainian leadership to penetrate into Russian territory, Markov tells TRT World.

“Kiev adapted policies which amount to persecution of Russian-speaking people across the country.”

Is time on Russia’s side?

Experts also believe that Russia, which seems to mobilise more manpower than Ukraine, might calculate that a dragging war can benefit Moscow more than Kiev. This means war might be a better option for Russia than peace to reach its political objectives.