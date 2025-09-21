AFRICA
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
Fighting in Burebiey, Upper Nile State, erupted when SPLM-IO forces and allied White Army militia attacked an SSPDF base, leaving dozens dead and more than 150 wounded, the state governor said.
South Sudanese people are seen through a South Sudanese flag in Juba, South Sudan, on January 9, 2011. / Photo: AP Archive / AP
September 21, 2025

At least 48 people were killed and more than 152 injured in clashes between South Sudan’s army and opposition forces in a northeastern border town, local media reported on Sunday, citing the state governor.

The clashes began on Saturday when forces from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO) attacked a base belonging to the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) in Burebiey, a town along the South Sudan-Ethiopia border in Nasir County, Upper Nile State, Governor James Koang told local outlet Eye Radio.

The governor said, according to reports they received, more than 48 members of the SPLM-IO and the allied White Army militia were killed and over 148 injured, while the SSPDF sustained no fatalities and only four soldiers were wounded.

Koang urged calm and called on the opposition forces for an end to attacks on the SSPDF.

“We are for peace, and if anyone wants to talk to us, we are available,” he said.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 but descended into civil war two years later.

The implementation of the 2018 peace agreement has been slow, and recent tensions have risen following deadly clashes between the White Army, a rebel group believed to be allied with First Vice President Riek Machar, leader of the main opposition SPLM-IO, and the SSPDF in Nasir County, in the northeastern state of Upper Nile.

In March, the East African nation’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit placed Machar and his group under house arrest, following deadly clashes between the White Army rebel group and government forces in Upper Nile State.

On September 11, Kiir suspended Machar and Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol, the same day the justice minister charged them with multiple crimes, including treason and murder.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
