Israel’s High Court of Justice has begun hearing a petition seeking the removal of the far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from his post over allegations of interference in the Israeli police.

Petitioners are seeking to compel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dismiss Ben-Gvir over allegations of his “repeated and unlawful interference in operational police matters, his politicisation of police appointments, and his overt interference in police investigations", according to Israeli media.

Two of the four petitions were submitted by private citizens, and the third by a group of former members of the security establishment, a lawyer for one of the petitioners told AFP.

The fourth was filed by 35 members of Ima Era ("Awakened Mother" in Hebrew), a movement of soldiers' mothers established during Israel’s Gaza genocide to demand an end to the war.

Amid concerns over potential disruptions inside the courtroom, the judges decided to hold the hearing on Wednesday without public attendance, while broadcasting the proceedings live, according to Anadolu.

Ahead of the session, dozens of Ben-Gvir supporters gathered outside the court building, carrying signs reading “It’s time to tell the High Court: Enough” and “End the judicial dictatorship".

Ben-Gvir arrived outside the courtroom and addressed his supporters, saying: “Gali Baharav-Miara (the government’s legal adviser) says that I am deciding policy and changing the police — she is correct.”

“More than half a million voters chose us to bring about real change,” the far-right minister added.